Romgaz records net profit worth 761.6 million RON in the first semester

Romgaz has reported a net profit worth 761.6 million RON after the first half of this year, dropping by 4.9 pct compared to the 800.8 million RON net profit recorded in the same period of last year, according to the half-year report sent by the company to the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

Romgaz had a turnover of 2.250 billion RON in the first six months of the year, a 2.58 pct increase over the similar period of 2020.

The incomes of the company were of 2.258 billion RON in the first semester of the year, by 1.11 pct higher than the income recorded in the first semester of 2020. Expenses in the first six months stood at 1.355 billion RON, increasing by 5.05 pct over the expenses recorded in the same interval of 2020.

According to the half-year report of Romgaz, the natural gas consumption at the national level in the first six months recorded an increase over the similar period of the previous year of around 8 pct, while Romgaz deliveries increased by 23.7 pct. Thus, the market share of Romgaz on the market of internal gas deliveries in Romania is 53 pct, by 8.6 pct higher than the share held in the similar period of last year.

The production of natural gas in the first half of the year was of 2.519 billion cubic meters, by 12.2 pct higher than the production done in the similar period of last year.

The production of electrical energy of Romgaz was of 203.08 GWh, smaller by 31.21 pct (92.15 GWh) than the production done in the similar period of 2020. Romgaz holds 0.67 pct of the electrical energy market.

SNGN Romgaz is one of the largest gas producers and suppliers in Romania, and its majority stake is held by the Romanian state, through the Energy Ministry, with a participation in the social capital of 70.0071 pct.