Rompetrol-KMG International donates fuel for medical transport, sponsors purchase of 2,500 kits for COVID-19

Rompetrol - KMG International is donating fuel for the emergency medical transport, funding the research and purchase of equipment, testing kits and necessary materials for the medical units in the communities where the company carries out its activity.

"The crisis situations are a test of social solidarity and responsibility, both among the civil society and companies. In the context of this crisis which targets us all, we have decided to support the national health system alongside our partners with the Foundation for SMURD [Mobile Emergency Service for Resuscitation and Extrication], by purchasing 2,500 validation tests of the infection with COVID-19, but also to support the "Cantacuzino" National Institute for Medical-Military Research Development for identifying the type of virus circulating in Romania. Moreover, we want to take care of the communities in Constanta and Prahova, this is why, we will donate both fuel, equipment and medical materials for the local medical institutions," Chief Officer Legal and Corporate Affairs of KMG International Group Alexey Golovin says in a release.