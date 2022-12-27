Romsilva has obligation that 50 pct of the volume of wood placed on market in 2023 be shaped

Romsilva has the obligation, according to the provisions of the Forestry Code, that 50 pct of the volume of wood placed on the market in 2023 be shaped, which means a big challenge, the managing director of RNP - Romsilva, Daniel Nicolaescu, said.

"50 pct of the 10 million cubic meters we have planned for the year 2023 means 5 million cubic meters we will have to put on the market as shaped wood. It is a big challenge for us, we hope to face it. We have organized, we have taken measures in this regard. However, this year we managed to make the volume of wood put on the market as shaped to be somewhere around 40 pct, i.e. around 4 million cubic meters, and the difference of 10 pct means 1 million cubic meters, which is a significant volume," Nicolaescu stressed.

The National Forestry Authority (RNP) - Romsilva offered a volume of 10 million cubic meters of wood on the market this year, 500,000 cubic meters more than the annual programme, the addition being approved by Romsilva's Board of Directors to ensure the necessary on the timber market, according to the statements made by the managing director of RNP - Romsilva. He stated that his initiative to supplement the volume of wood put on the market by 500,000 cubic meters was a correct one, being a measure that was required to prevent a firewood crisis.

The National Forestry Authority - Romsilva administers 3.13 million hectares of forests that are the public property of the state, about 48 pct of the country's forests, and provides forestry services for about one million hectares of forests in other forms of ownership. Also, Romsilva administers 22 national and natural parks, as well as 12 state stud farms. Of the total number of forests owned by the state, 80 pct have international standard forest management certification.AGERPRES