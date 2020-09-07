Roughly 92,000 people pass through border crossing points in past 24 hours

Roughly 92,000 persons, Romanian and foreign citizens, with over 26,700 means of transport (of which 6,900 trucks) underwent control formalities at Romania's border crossing points in the past 24 hours.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, on the entrance lane, there were approximately 43,600 persons with 12,500 means of transport and on the exit lane 48,400 persons with 14,200 means of transport. The border with Hungary was crossed by approximately 31,300 persons and 12,300 means of transport (of which 1,900 trucks), out of which approximately 12,600 persons with 4,600 means of transport on the entrance lane," the Press Office of the General Inspectorate of Border Police (IGPF) informs.

In what regards specific activities, in the areas of competence - the border crossing points and the "green border" - border police officers found, in the past 24 hours, 91 illegal deeds (23 felonies and 68 misdemeanors) committed both by Romanian and foreign citizens.

Discovered, independently or in collaboration with other institutions, were undeclared goods (which were to be illegally introduced to Romania), which exceeded the admitted customs ceiling or suspected of counterfeiting, the goods being valued at over 319,100 RON.

The value of fines issued rises to approximately 30,600 RON.

Entry to Romania was denied to 57 foreign citizens, who did not fulfill the requirements set down by the law, and, at the same time, the exit of 13 Romanian citizens was denied for various legal reasons.