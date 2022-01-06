Rovaccinare: Immunizing children between 5-11 to start after receiving neccesary vaccine doses

Immunization against COVID-19 for children with ages between 5 and 11 will start in Romania after receiving the necessary vaccine doses, which could take place during the second half of January", the RoVaccinare platform informs on Thursday.

"Vaccinating children with ages between 5 and 11 will start in Romania after receiving the necessary doses. We are estimating to receive these doses during the second half of this month", the quoted source specifies, on its Facebook page.

According to RoVaccinare, the scheduling platform was updated by The Special Telecommunications Service (STS), and children could be scheduled, with ages between 5 and 11, after the vaccine will be available in Romania.

Immunization can be done in both vaccination centers, as well as in the office of their family physician.

According to the RoVaccinare platform, children between 5 and 11 will receive the Comirnaty (Pfizer) dose, which is smaller than the one used for persons over 12 years (10 micrograms as opposed to 30 micrograms), but just like in the case of the other age categories, the vaccine is administered intramuscular, at a 21 day interval.

"The risk of myocarditis in children with ages between 5 and 11 is extremely low, being much lower than the one observed in the 12-17 age category. Only 12 cases of myocarditis were registered at 8.7 million doses administered in the USA for this age category. For boys, after the first dose, after the first dose there were no cases registered, and after the second dose 4.3 cases in a million were registered, the basal rate of myocarditis among the unvaccinated population being 0.2 - 1.9 cases in a million people at a 7 days interval", the same source shows.