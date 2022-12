Rovinari 3 and Turceni 7 energy groups and related mining operations, postponed from closure

The government approved, in Wednesday's sitting, the postponement until October 1, 2023 of the closure of the 660 MW lignite-based energy groups Rovinari 3 and Turceni 7 and their related mining operations, belonging to the Oltenia S. A. Energy Compound (CEO), in order not to endanger the proper functioning of the National Energy System, a government press release reads, Agerpres informs.

"The decision was made according to the provisions of Law no. 334/2022 which specifies that in a situation of energy crisis, the Government of Romania, at the proposal of the Ministry of Energy, can approve, by decision, the postponement of the closure of some energy capacities operating on coal and related mining operations or the restart of closed energy groups and related mining operations, in compliance with environmental legislation and the deadline for completing the decarbonization of the energy sector provided for in art. 3 and in correlation with the measures contained in the emergency plans related to the energy sector," the Government also says.