Rowing: Romania takes two gold, one bronze medal at World Rowing Junior Championships in Plovdiv

Romania took two gold medals (in Men's Pair and Women's Four) and one bronze medal (women's eight) in the finals of the World Rowing Junior Championships that took place August 11-15 in Plovdiv (Bulgaria).

The men's pair crew, Andrei-Petrisor Axintoi and Iliuta-Leontin Nutescu, took gold, after winning Final A with the time of 6min 41sec 99/100, surpassing Germany (6min 43sec 65/100) and Canada (6min 45sec 22/100).

The women's four crew, Daria-Ioana Dinulescu, Maria Guzran, Elena-Maria Robitu and Ancuta-Adelina Ungurean took gold after taking first place in Final A with the time of 6min 51sec 15/100, surpassing France (6min 52sec 26/100) and Italy (6min 52sec 39/100), Agerpres informs.

The women's eight crew, (Mariana-Laura Dumitru, Elena Silvia Mocanu, Florentina-Georgiana Neculaeasa, Ana-Maria Loghin, Petruta-Ionela Popa, Elena-Andreea Cerbu, Valentina Amalia Azoitei, Alexandra-Georgiana Ruscuta, Victoria-Stefania Petreanu) took bronze, taking 3rd place in Final A ((6min 39sec 89/100), being surpassed by the USA (6min 34sec 51/100) and Germany (6min38sec20/100).

In the men's eight final, Romania (Andrei-Valentin Malis, Marius-Ionel Bodnar, Andrei Hemen, Cornel-Traian Ieremciuc, Andrei-Vlad-Robert Vatamaniuc, Alexandru-Gabriel Stetco, Constantin Emanuele Sterea, Eduard-Angel Moldovan and Gavril Dumbrava) took fourth place in Final A with the time of 5min 53sec 05/100. The podium was made up of the USA (5min47sec70/100), Germany (5min50sec03/100) and Russia (5min52sec17/100).

In the women's quadruple sculls event, Andreea-Fabiola Iorgovan, Andra Elena Filote, Diana-Ionela Petian and Elena-Diana Suta took fourth place, 67/100 behind Germany's bronze. Gold was taken by Switzerland ( (6min 34sec 81/100), while silver went to Italy with 6min 36sec 19/100.

In Final A of the women's pair event, Andreea Ioana Serban and Felicia Maria Mihai took fifth place (7min 33 sec 16/100), the podium being made up of France (7min 29sec 90/100), Chile (7min 30sec 39/100) and Germany (7min 32sec 17/100).

The Romanian men's four crew, Cosmin Iulian Plesescu, Marian Stefan Dunca, Andrei Hemen and Eduard Moldovan took sixth place in Final A, the podium being taken by Spain, Italy and Germany, in this order.