Royal Estate of Savarsin, set to open to public on June 1, with events dedicated to Children's Day

The Royal Estate of Savarsin is set to open to the public on June 1, when events dedicated to World Children's Day will take place.

''The opening of the domain to the public will take place on Saturday, June 1, 2024. On that day, events dedicated to Children's Day will take place in the Royal Village," the Royal Family of Romania's Facebook page said on Thursday.

According to the cited source, the estate will not be open to the public in May.

"Major infrastructure works are being carried out this spring in the Royal Park (complete decolmatation of the lake, the rebuilding of the road from the South Gate, the restoration of the lawn, the putting into operation the irrigation of all the gardens and the electric lighting of the park). These works will be completed by the end of May," the Royal House announces.

The visitation programme of the Royal Domain at Savarsin, between June 1 and October 1 is: The Royal Village, the Tea House, the Automobile Museum, King Michael's Car Workshop and the Souvenir Shop can be visited every week, on Saturdays and Sundays, between 09:00 and 18:00 hrs.

The Royal Park can only be visited with prior registration and only in the presence of a guide.

In recent years, the Royal Estate at Savarsin has been open from May to October.

The most important building of the Savarsin Royal Domain is the castle built in the 1650-1680 period. The castle became the property of King Mihai in 1943, by purchase, but was confiscated by the communist regime in 1948, returning to the ownership of the Royal Family in 2001. The main restoration works of the castle, started in 2007, were completed in 2015, the investments being made by the Royal Family.

In recent years, other buildings on the estate have been restored and can be visited, including the Tea House, the Automobile Museum, King Mihai's Auto Workshop, the Guest House, the Superintendent's House and the Souvenir Shop.

The Royal Domain of Savarsin also has a park with a hidden garden, a pavilion, a lake with an island, a tennis court from 1945, a rose garden and a canopy of wisteria.