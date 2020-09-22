Royal exhibition 'Elisabeta Palace' launched on Wednesday, reopens its doors between October 22 and November 8

A launch event of the Royal Exhibition "Elisabeta Palace" will take place on Wednesday, at 17:00, in the presence of Custodian of the Crown of Romania, Princess Margareta and Prince Radu.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, on this occasion, the entire postcard dedicated to the Royal Exhibition "Elisabeta Palace" will be launched.

The event, which will take place in the garden of the Elisabeta Palace, will be attended by members of the Government, representatives of state institutions, members of the Diplomatic Corps accredited in Bucharest, as well as representatives of the civil society.

Wearing a protective mask is mandatory from the entrance to the Elisabeta Palace, for all participants, throughout the event.

A project of His Majesty's House Association, of a permanent nature, running each year, January to February, July to September and October to November, the Royal Exhibition "Elisabeta Palace" will reopen its doors from October 22 to November 8, every week from Thursday to Sunday, between 10:00 - 13:00 and 14:00 - 17:00 hrs.