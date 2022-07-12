Royal exhibition 'Elisabeta Palace' open to visitors as of Friday until July 31

The Royal Exhibition "Elisabeta Palace" will be open to visitors during the summer, starting on Friday and until July 31, the Royal House informs in a post on Facebook.

According to the same source, the visits can be made on the 15th, 16th, 17th, 22nd, 23rd, 24th, 29th, 30th and 31st of July, between 10.00 am - 1.00 pm and 2.00 pm - 5.00 pm, with details for the programme in August to be offered later.

Thus, one can visit the Mihai I Salon, the Art Gallery, the Carol and Elisabeta Salon, Her Majesty's Office, the White Salon, the King's Hall, the Marble Stairs and the Great Dining Room. The palace garden can also be seen, and at the end of the tour guests are invited to play a visit to the souvenir shop, too.

Visitors do not need to book in advance, as they can go directly to the entrance gate.

Ticket prices cost 20 lei, for children, students and pensioners, and 40 lei for adults.

A project of Casa Majestatii Sale Association, the exhibition is a permanent one, receiving guests every year, from April to November. AGERPRES