Royal House: Prince Consort - visit to the Republic of Moldova; participates in Investment Economic Forum

Prince Consort Radu started on Tuesday, on behalf of Her Majesty the Crown Custodian, a visit to the Republic of Moldova, where he is participating in the Investment Development European Integration Economic Forum, organized under the auspices of the Royal Family of Romania, told Agerpres.

On Tuesday, the Prince met with the President of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, Igor Grosu. The actions of the Royal Family this year to support the European path of the Republic of Moldova were discussed, some of these carried out in cooperation with the Moldovan Parliament, the Royal Family of Romania informs on Wednesday in a post on Facebook.

On Wednesday morning, the Prince Consort participated, together with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova, Dorin Recean, and the President of the Parliament, in the opening of the Investment Development European Integration Economic Forum.

The President of the Parliament, the Prime Minister, Prince Radu, the Deputy Prime Minister Dumitru Alaiba, the representative of the Government of Romania, Minister Mircea Abrudean, representatives of the Moldovan business milieu, the Parliament of Romania, the Government of Romania, the Embassy of Romania in Chisinau and of the Polish authorities spoke at the Forum.

More than 200 representatives of Romanian, Moldovan and foreign companies, interested in economic collaboration with Moldova, take part in the event, half of them coming from abroad, mainly from Germany, Poland and Italy. From Romania, representatives of some companies and local authorities from Iasi, Cluj, Brasov, Ploiesti and Bucharest are present at the forum, the quoted source informs.

The Prince Consort also took part in the session dedicated to Moldovan university education, in the presence of the rectors of the State University, the Technical University and the Academy of Economic Studies.