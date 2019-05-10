Royalty Day/Military ceremony, wreath laying at King Carol I's statue in Royal Palace Square

Romanian Crown Custodian Margareta and Prince Radu on Friday laid a wreath on the Royalty Day at the statue of King Carol I in the Square of the Royal Palace.

Three other wreaths in red, yellow and blue were laid by Princess Elena and Alexander Philips Nixon, as well as by Princesses Sofia and Maria.On this occasion, a military ceremony took place, and the Royal Palace Square ceremony debuted with a recital by the Army's Representative Orchestra.Troops of the "Mihai Viteazul" 30th Guards Brigade saluted. At the end of the ceremony, they displayed a public demonstration of weapon skill.The event was attended by representatives of the Mounted Gendarmerie.A group of monarchy supporters, some of these representatives of the National Alliance for Restoration of the Monarchy, bore flags with royal insignia and a sign with the portrait of the Crown Custodian on which ?the Queen on the Throne' was written.At the same time, there were representatives of the Romanian National Red Cross Society, whose president is the Romanian Crown Custodian.A wreath from the National Alliance for the Restoration of the Monarchy was laid at King Carol I's statue after the Royal House representatives left.Also on Friday at 17.00 hours, the Garden of Elisabeth Palace will host the "Garden Party" folk festival, where thousands of guests from all the counties of the country and from the Republic of Moldova are expected, and also representatives of the rural and urban communities, dignitaries of the Romanian state, local authorities, civil society personalities, the economic environment, teachers and pupils, representatives of the Romanian Army, the Church and members of the Diplomatic Corps accredited in Bucharest.The event will take place in the presence of the Romanian Crown Custodian, Margareta, Prince Radu, Princess Elena and Alexander Philips Nixon, but also Princesses Sofia and Maria.Also participating will be the Romanian Army Representative Orchestra, the "Mihai Viteazul" 30th Guard Brigade and the Mounted Gendarmerie.At 18.30 hours, the Carol I Central University Library Hall will host the Macedonian-Romanian Cultural Society Gala. On this occasion, the "Macedonian-Romanian 1880 Album" will be presented, which will be attended by Princess Elena and Alexander Philips Nixon.The Day of 10 May was declared a national holiday in Romania through Law no. 103/2015. According to the normative act, on this occasion Parliament, the President of Romania, the Government and the other central and local public authorities organize cultural and artistic events marking this day.10 May was a national holiday in the period when the kingdom was the form of government in Romania.