Tennis: Andreea Mitu and Monica Niculescu advance to Wimbledon ladies' doubles second round

Andreea Mitu și Raluca Olaru

Romanian tennis players Andreea Mitu and Monica Niculescu qualified for the second round of ladies' doubles event at Wimbledon, the third Gland Slam of the year, as they defeated Nicole Melichar (US) and Demi Schuurs (Netherlands) 6-2, 6-3.

Mitu and Niculescu managed a remarkable victory, in one hour and 23 minutes, against the fourth seeded pair, Agerpres informs.

They secured a 19,000 GBP and 130 WTA doubles points.

In the second round, Mitu and Niculescu will face off the winners of the match between Caroline Dolehide (USA)/Storm Sanders (Australia) - Kaia Juvan (Slovenia)/Ann Li (USA).

 

