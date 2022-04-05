 
     
Ruling coalition to examine social package, other support measures for individuals and businesses

The ruling coalition will examine on Tuesday the Social Democrats' package intended to counteract rising food and fuel prices, as well as other measures to support individuals and businesses; the support measures will next reach the government's table, Minister of Family, Youth and Equal opportunities Gabriela Firea announced.

According to the Minister, the measures provide for: staple food vouchers for vulnerable families and low-income people, specifically for 50 euros/voucher every 2 months, until the end of the year; monthly vouchers offered during school time to students collecting social scholarship - 30 euros/voucher; doubling the food quota for hospitalized patients from 11 to 22 RON, as well as increasing the food, clothing and footwear allowance for children in foster care; increasing the value of meal vouchers granted to employees to a proposed 30 RON from 20 RON; a state aid scheme for carriers to settle the excise duty on diesel purchased in the country, the proposed amount being 50 million RON with the possibility of supplementation.

"This social package, but also other concrete measures initiated by the Social Democratic Party for the support of individuals and businesses will be examined today [Tuesday, ed. note] in the coalition meeting and will next reach the government's table," Gabriela Firea wrote on Facebook.

