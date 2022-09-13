Running competition Sun Challenge through Bucharest's Vacaresti Natural Park on October 2

The fourth edition of the Sun Challenge, the only running competition in the downtown Vacaresti Natural Park, under the administration of the General City Hall of the Municipality of Bucharest, will take place on October 2, informs a press release sent to AGERPRES.

By organizing the event, the organizers want to draw attention to the importance of sports in nature and protecting the environment, the money obtained from the registrations being to be directed towards the creation of a permanent running route, ten kilometers long, with sustainable materials.

Those who wish will be able to choose between three running routes, of 5, 10 or 20 kilometers.

"We want this route to become well known and frequented by all runners, so that they come back to Vacaresti Natural Park not only when there are running races, but whenever they want to do sports and enjoy nature and the tranquility of the park. It will be an off-road course with markers for the number of kilometers and running directions, where runners will also be able to enjoy a close viewing platform of the park's ecosystem. We will make it with sustainable, environmentally friendly and animal-friendly materials that live in the park: otters, sea turtles and approximately 170 species of birds," Irina Studineanu, representative of Sun Plaza, the organizer of the event, said, told Agerpres.

The participation fees are different depending on the period in which the registration is made. Until September 16 is the Early Bird period: 80 RON for the 5-kilometer or 10-kilometer race and 90 RON for the 20-kilometer race. Between September 17 and September 27, participants pay 100 RON for the 5-kilometer or 10-kilometer race and 120 RON for the 20-kilometer race.

For registration and more up-to-date details, interested parties should go to the competition website https://www.sun-plaza.ro/sun-challenge-2022/.

The ambassadors of this year's event are television man Lucian Mindruta and athlete Constantin Popovici.

Sun Challenge is organized by Sun Plaza in partnership with the Vacaresti Natural Park Administration and District 4 of the Municipality of Bucharest.