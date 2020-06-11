Russian ambassador on Romania's new Defense Strategy: Document of a NATO state

Romania's new National Defense Strategy that was recently sent to Parliament is the document of a NATO state, Russian ambassador in Bucharest Valery Kuzmin told an online conference on Thursday.

According to the official translation, the diplomat said that since the document has not yet been promulgated, it is too early to discuss its contents, adding that he has been informed that briefings on this subject will be organized after the Strategy's promulgation.

It is the document of a NATO state, Kuzmin said, and went on to remark that what is most important for NATO is to receive financial resources from each member country and that more money is allocated for Defense from the annual budgets.

The diplomat emphasized that Russia does not pursue any aggressive goals in either the Black Sea basin, against Romania, or globally.

According to Kuzmin, some of Russia's actions in the Black Sea region are correlated with what is happening, for example at the Deveselu [anti-missile site].

If we were to briefly characterize the current situation of our relations, we could use a phrase from Erich Maria Remarque - 'All Quiet on the Western Front', Kuzmin added.

According to the Presidential Administration, "the National Defense Strategy for 2020 - 2024 presents a new approach as a result of the global paradigm shift determined by developments in the region, the deterioration of relations between NATO and the Russian Federation, the threat posed by terrorism, the hybrid and cyber threats, but other challenge types as well."

The Strategy was discussed at the meeting of the Supreme Council of National Defense that took place at the end of May.