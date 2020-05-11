Saharan dust cloud to reach over Romania, starting Monday night

A Saharan dust-laden air mass will start circulating from Monday evening, May 11, from North Africa to Europe, including Romania, where this phenomenon can be observed in the areas where and in the time intervals when it will rain, informs the National Meteorological Administration (ANM), in a press release.

"Starting Monday evening [May 11], atmospheric circulation over Europe will favor the advance from northern Africa of an air mass laden with dust particles of Saharan origin to southern, central and southeastern Europe, including over Romania. It will rain temporarily in these areas, favoring the deposition of dust, so that the concentration of dust particles that will reach above Romania will be reduced," mention the experts.

According to the quoted source, in Romania, dust deposits can be observed in the areas where and in the time intervals when it will rain, with a higher probability on Monday night to Tuesday (May 11/12) in the west, northwest and center of the country. Also, in the first part of Tuesday (May 12), the phenomenon will be present in the hilly and mountainous areas, as well as in the center and northeast of the territory.