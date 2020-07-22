Sanitas: ICU staff revenues in largest COVID-19 hospital in the country, cut in July

Medical staff from the Anesthesiology and Intensive Care Department (ICU) of the Victor Babes Hospital in Bucharest - the largest COVID-19 hospital in the country - had their incomes reduced by up to 30% in July, the president of the "Sanitas" Trade Union - Bucharest, Viorel Husanu told AGERPRES on Wednesday, during the protest organized in front of the Government headquarters by several medical staff members who are part of this union.

The protesting trade unionists demanded that the bonuses provided for by law for medical staff be granted and the overburdening of medical staff during the pandemic be resolved.

"The most important COVID-19 health unit in the country, with the most patients, is the Victor Babes Hospital in Bucharest, which, until February, had the right in ATI to a bonus of up to 85%. The management of the unit said: 'let's cut from their bonuses!' And this month, the people in ATI have reduced salaries, they have received up to 30% less, and they only take care of COVID-19 patients, and the hospital is full. Unimaginable! In this time of epidemic, the hospital only taking care of COVID-19 patients, and to have these employees in ATI earn up to 30% less than in February! It is an example that they really received less money," said Viorel Husanu.

Subsequently, the president of "Sanitas" Bucharest explained that the Bucharest City Hall, through the Bucharest Hospitals and Medical Services Administration (ASSMB), has committed itself to resolving this situation starting with August.

"After protesting at the Government, I went to the City Hall, and the City Hall's promise is that these bonuses will be recovered next month. We have the promise that next month the situation will be rectified. The only hospital in Bucharest that decreased the employees' incomes was Victor Babes. The manager (of the Victor Babes Hospital, ed.n.) did not understand the situation, but the people from ASSMB understood and promised us that they will recover next month," said Viorel Husanu.