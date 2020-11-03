SARS-CoV-2 new infections: 7,733 cases; total number hits 258,437, death toll reaches 7,153

As many as 7,733 new cases of infections with SARS-CoV-2 has been recorded, compared to the last report, following 30,336 tests carried at national level, the Strategic Communication Group informed on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, says GCS.

As of Tuesday, a total number of 258,437 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

A total of 181,175 people were declared cured.

According to GCS, to date, 3,305,309 tests have been processed at the national level. Of these, 30,336 were performed in the last 24 hours, 17,698 based on the case definition and medical protocol, and 12,638 upon request.

The counties of Salaj and Cluj record a rate of infection with SARS-CoV-2 of more than 5 per thousand inhabitants, while the municipality of Bucharest has an incidence of 3.94, according to the GCS report. Alba, Timis, Sibiu and Bihor counties have an incidence of more than 4 per thousand inhabitants.

According to the GCS, the cumulative incidence of infection with the novel coronavirus, calculated in the last 14 days, per thousand inhabitants, is 5.2 in Salaj, 5.08 in Cluj, 4.61 in Alba, 4.56 in Timis, 4.26 in Sibiu, 4.13 in Bihor, 3.94 in Bucharest, 3.56 in Arad, 3.4 in Mures and in Dolj of 3.07.

A total of 1,326 people retested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

As many as 11,897 people with COVID-19 were admitted to the hospital in specialized health units, and 974 are in intensive care units.

In Romania, 31,674 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus infection are in self-isolation at home and 11,289 are in institutional isolation.

Also, 58,021 people are in quarantine at home, and 18 in institutionalized quarantine, shows GCS.

Police and gendarmes have applied, in the last 24 hours, 6,229 sanctions, amounting to 831,880 lei, as a result of violations of the provisions of Law No. 55/2020 on some measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another 120 people (70 men and 50 women) infected with the novel coronavirus died, the total number of deaths in Romania reaching 7,273.

One death was recorded in the age category 30 - 39 years, three in the age category 40 - 49 years, seven in the age category 50 - 59 years, 34 in the age category 60 - 69 years, 38 in the age category 70 - 79 years and 37 in the category over 80 years. According to the GCS, 114 of the deaths occurred in patients with medical history, four did not have a medical historys, and for two patients no comorbidities have been reported to date.

The number of Romanians abroad confirmed with the novel coronavirus reaches 6,853, whilst the number of deaths remains at 126.

Bucharest City (762), Cluj County (355), Timis (318) Maramures (254), Bihor(249) and Brasov (193) recorded the most significant number of new cases in the past 24 hours.

Most SARS-CoV-2 infections so far have been registered in Bucharest - 37,650 and in the counties of Iasi - 11,299, Brasov - 10,113, Prahova - 10,061 and Cluj - 10,191, informs GCS.