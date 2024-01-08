Save Romania Union asks gov't to pay for pupils' transport

The Save Romania Union (USR) asked the Government "to stop mocking pupils," "to cut from the special ones" [referring to those who receive special pensions - editor's note] and to give the money needed for school transport all over the country.

"USR asks the Ciolacu Government to stop mocking pupils, to cut from the specials and to give the money for school transport, not the other way around. The incompetence and hypocrisy of the PSD-PNL [Social Democratic Party - National Liberal Party] Government is also burying Education, after having brought Health in an unprecedented crisis, in which patients' lives are daily put at risk. In the middle of winter, pupils in almost half of the country are left to walk to school if their parents cannot afford to pay for transport, which, according to the law, should be free," reads a press release USR sent on Monday, agerpres reports.

USR believes that the problem of transporting students did not appear overnight, but was generated by PSD-PNL decisions.

"According to the law in force, carriers have granted free transportation to students with the start of the new school year, but they have not received the money yet. They have sent questions to the Government, but have not received any answer," the release also reads.