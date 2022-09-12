Save Romania Union demands that PM make public plan to cut special pensions

The spokesperson for the Save Romania Union (USR), Ionut Mosteanu, asks the Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and the Minister of Labor, Marius Budai, to make public the plan to cut special pensions, in the context in which the term provided for in the National Plan of Recovery and Resilience (PNRR) is December 31.

In a post on Facebook, Mosteanu accuses Social Democratic Party (PSD) and PNL of "blocking" for four months the introduction of the USR bill to eliminate special pensions for parliamentarians on the agenda of the Chamber of Deputies.

"I also requested last week in the Standing Bureau the inclusion on the agenda of the USR law on the elimination of special pensions for parliamentarians, a law re-submitted on May 6, following the decision of the Constitutional Court (CCR). Each time, PSD and PNL opposed it. For over four months they have been blocking this bill. I once again ask Prime Minister Ciuca and Minister Budai to make public the plan to cut special pensions. The deadline in the PNRR is December 31. We all want to know what they are planning. From the money obtained we can increase the pensions of our parents and grandparents," says Mosteanu, leader of the USR group in the Chamber of Deputies, told Agerpres.

He mentions that special pensions "increased 160 times more than the average pension", in the context in which inflation reached 15.3pct.

The annual inflation rate rose to 15.32pct in August of this year, from 14.96% in July, given that the prices of food goods rose by 18.22pct, those of non-food goods were higher by 15.98%, and services were more expensive by 8.26%, according to data published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).