Save Romania Union will again challenge to Constitutional Court the ordinance on mayors' salaries' increase

Save Romania Union (USR) will again challenge to the Constitutional Court the emergency ordinance that provides for the increase of the mayors' salaries.

USR Deputy Cristian Seidler declared on Tuesday that, although the ordinance was amended at the Labour Committee of the Chamber of Deputies, it is still unconstitutional.

"Today's discussion in the Labour Commission took place because the USR challenged to the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) two draft laws that had previously been adopted by the majority coalition and which, through a correction of a so-called material error, would have increased the salaries of all dignitaries, parliamentarians, members of the Government, local elected officials, the CCR upheld the USR and declared those draft laws unconstitutional. On the same day, the coalition, in the Senate, adopted an amendment that did exactly what the CCR had declared to be unconstitutional. Basically, it's about increasing incomes for local elected officials, parliamentarians, members of the Government, as if the country could not live without. Now this fast-forward discussion took place in the Labour Committee. The draft law, even now, is as unconstitutional as it was before and the USR will challenge this draft law again at the CCR," Seidler said, at the Palace of the Parliament, told Agerpres.

The deputies with the Labour and Budget-Finance select committees on Tuesday voted an amendment regarding the salary increase, at the level of 2021, for the local public administration, respectively for mayors, deputy-mayors, presidents and deputy-presidents of County Councils.