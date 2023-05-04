Save the Children Romania: Almost 1M children experienced the departure of one parent abroad

Almost one million children had experienced the departure of one parent abroad, according to a study of the Save the Children Romania organization, presented on Thursday within a news conference.

"Almost 1,000,000 children, namely 954,000 children experienced the departure of one parent abroad during their childhood. At the time of the survey, almost 14pct of Romanian children had had at least one parent leaving abroad to work in recent years. Thus, extrapolating to the total number of children, 3.9 million children, we have a number of 536,000 children who were confronted with this situation in the year before the study was conducted. The study was conducted in June 2021 - June 2022 (...) Of these, according to estimates, almost 184,000 children are totally deprived of direct parental care, having either both parents or the sole breadwinner parent abroad," executive president of the Save the Children Romania Gabriela Alexandrescu stated.

According to her, for just over half of the children, the carers said that the school was informed of the child's situation while the parent was away working abroad

Gabriela Alexandrescu mentioned that, although the material situation of families with a member working abroad is perceived to be better than in the case of other families, the carers' confidence in future developments at family level is more limited both in terms of the children's school performance and the health of the family and the general state of the household.

According to the executive president of Save the Children Romania, the protection of children with parents working abroad is one of the organization's priorities since 2010.

The Save the Children study also reveals that Italy (21pct), Spain (17pct) and Austria (12pct) are the top three destinations for labour migration for women, while for men these are Germany (24pct), Italy (22pct) and the UK (14pct).

Nearly a third of children surveyed (31pct) said they did not agree with their parent (parents) going abroad to work.

The experience of migration is similar in urban and rural areas: 61.5pct of children whose parents have ever gone abroad have or have had only their father leave (approximately 587,000 children), 20.4pct have or have had only their mother leave (approximately 194,000 children), and 18.1pct have had both parents leave (approximately 173,000 children). AGERPRES