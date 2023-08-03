 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Scheduled events for August 3

Twitter
romania drapel steag tricolor

Scheduled events for August 3

EXECUTIVE:

- Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu to meet the ambassador of Japan in Romania, Hiroshi Ueda, at the Victoria Palace

- Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu to meet the ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in Romania, Sufyan Qudah, at the Victoria Palace

SPORTS:

- The Under-20 and Under-23 European Weightlifting Championships take place in Bucharest (July 26-August 3)

- The Romanian national team participates in the Under-20 Women's European Basketball Championship, Division B, in Craiova (July 28-August 6)

- COMESAD BCR Open (ITF) men's tennis tournament takes place in Pitesti (July 31 - August 6)

- Romanian tennis player Monica Niculescu to play alongside Alexa Guarachi against Hao-ching Chan/Giuliana Olmos, in the quarterfinals of the women's doubles event in Washington

- Romanian athletes participate in the World University Games in Chengdu (China, July 28-August 8)

- Romanian athletes participate in the Francophonie Games, in Kinshasa (Democratic Republic of Congo, July 28-August 5)

- Romanian athletes participate in the Under-17 World Wrestling Championships in Istanbul (July 31-August 6)

- Romanian athletes participate in the Under-19 Rowing World Championships in Paris (August 2-6)

- Romanian athletes participate in the World Cycling and Paracycling Championships in Glasgow (August 2-13)

- Romania's national team participates in the Under-17 Women's European Handball Championship (Podgorica/Montenegro, August 3-13); Romania to meet North Macedonia

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.