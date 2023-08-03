Scheduled events for August 3

EXECUTIVE:

- Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu to meet the ambassador of Japan in Romania, Hiroshi Ueda, at the Victoria Palace

- Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu to meet the ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in Romania, Sufyan Qudah, at the Victoria Palace

SPORTS:

- The Under-20 and Under-23 European Weightlifting Championships take place in Bucharest (July 26-August 3)

- The Romanian national team participates in the Under-20 Women's European Basketball Championship, Division B, in Craiova (July 28-August 6)

- COMESAD BCR Open (ITF) men's tennis tournament takes place in Pitesti (July 31 - August 6)

- Romanian tennis player Monica Niculescu to play alongside Alexa Guarachi against Hao-ching Chan/Giuliana Olmos, in the quarterfinals of the women's doubles event in Washington

- Romanian athletes participate in the World University Games in Chengdu (China, July 28-August 8)

- Romanian athletes participate in the Francophonie Games, in Kinshasa (Democratic Republic of Congo, July 28-August 5)

- Romanian athletes participate in the Under-17 World Wrestling Championships in Istanbul (July 31-August 6)

- Romanian athletes participate in the Under-19 Rowing World Championships in Paris (August 2-6)

- Romanian athletes participate in the World Cycling and Paracycling Championships in Glasgow (August 2-13)

- Romania's national team participates in the Under-17 Women's European Handball Championship (Podgorica/Montenegro, August 3-13); Romania to meet North Macedonia