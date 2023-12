Scheduled events for December 18

PRESIDENCY:

- President Klaus Iohannis to decorate the Code for Romania Association

EXECUTIVE:

- Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu participates in the event entitled "30 years since the establishment of the National Council for Minorities," on the occasion of the National Minorities Day being celebrated in Romania

ECONOMY:

- The Ministry of Finance organizes tender for a bond issue worth RON 400 million