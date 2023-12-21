Scheduled events for December 21

SENATE:

- Conference closes the project "Digital solutions for increasing the administrative capacity of the Romanian Senate," co-financed through the Administrative Capacity Operational Programme 2014-2020

CULTS:

- Religious service to be held in honour of the memory of the heroes of the 1989 December Revolution

ECONOMY:

- The Ministry of Finance organizes tender for an issue of government bonds worth RON 400 million

SPORTS:

- CSA Steaua Bucuresti meets German team Helios Grizzlys Giesen in the return leg of the round of sixteen of the Challenge Cup in men's voleyball