Scheduled events for February 13, 2024

EXECUTIVE:

- PM Marcel Ciolacu to meet a delegation of the World Bank at the Victoria Palace

DIPLOMACY:

- The deputy PM and minister of European integration of the Republic of Moldova, Cristina Gherasimon, is paying an official visit to Romaniamov

ECONOMY:

- The National Cyber Security Directorate (DNSC), in partnership with the Aalto University in Finland and the European Commission Representation in Romania, organizes a workshop within the Cyber Citizen Initiative project

- The Ministry of Finance organizes tender for an additional issue of bonds in the amount of RON 75 million

SPORTS:

- Romanian tennis players Monica Niculescu/Cristina Bucsa to meet Miyu Kato/Aldila Sutjiadi in the round of 16 of the Doha tournament

- Romanian athletes participate in the World Swimming Championships in Doha