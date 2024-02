Scheduled events for February 19, 2024

SENATE:

- Senate president Nicolae Ciuca visits Spain, has meetings with counterpart Pedro Rollan, chairs of the Defence and Foreign Affairs' committees of the Spanish Senate, visits the EU Satellite Centre, meets with Romanian community reps in Spain

EXECUTIVE:

- Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu receives UK ambassador Giles Matthew Portman

- PM Ciolacu has consultations with reps of Ambulanta trade union

DIPLOMACY:

- Foreign Affairs minister Luminita Odobescu attends Foreign Affairs Council's reunion in Brussels, Belgium

ECONOMY:

- Auction for a bond issue in the amount of 500 million RON, by Finance Ministry