Scheduled events for July 31

- Consultative meeting with non-governmental organizations on the reform of the social assistance system in Romania, organized at the level of the Prime Minister's Chancellery by state counselor Victoria Stoiciu; the Minister of Labour and Social Solidarity, Simona Bucura-Oprescu, is participating

- The Under-20 and Under-23 European Weightlifting Championships take place in Bucharest (July 26-August 3)

- The Romanian national team participates in the Under-20 Women's European Basketball Championship, Division B, in Craiova (July 28-August 6)

- COMESAD BCR Open (ITF) men's tennis tournament takes place in Pitesti (July 31 - August 6)

- Romanian tennis player Jaqueline Cristian is set to meet Marie Bozukova in the first round of the WTA tournament in Prague

- Romanian athletes participate in the World University Games in Chengdu (China, July 28-August 8)

- Romanian athletes participate in the Francophonie Games, in Kinshasa (Democratic Republic of Congo, July 28-August 5)

- The Romanian women's team participates in the Under-17 European Polo Championship in Manisa (Turkey, July 29-August 5), told Agerpres.

