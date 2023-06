Scheduled events for June 20, 2023.

SENATE:

- Road Safety Forum, second edition

GOVERNMENT:

- PM Marcel Ciolacu meets Transport and Infrastructure Minister Sorin Grindeanu; representatives of retail chains

DIPLOMACY:

- Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu pays an official visit to Chisinau, at the invitation of Deputy PM, Foreign Affairs and European Integration Minister of the Republic of Moldova Nicu Popescu

DEFENCE:

- Defence Minister Angel Tilvar pays official visit to France

ECONOMY:

- National Institute of Statistics releases data on April 2023 construction works