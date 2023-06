Scheduled events for June 21

PRESIDENTIAL ADMINISTRATION:

- President Klaus Iohannis meets ambassadors of the European Union member states accredited to Romania

SENATE:

- Senate President Nicolae Ciuca pays a working visit to the Republic of Moldova in Chisinau

EXECUTIVE:

- Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu pays a working visit to the Republic of Moldova in Chisinau

DIPLOMACY:

- Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu participates in Ukraine Recovery Conference - 2023, organised by the UK and Ukraine, in London

DEFENCE:

- Minister of National Defence Angel Tilvar pays official visit to France

ECONOMY:

- National Institute of Statistics publishes data on turnover in services provided mainly to enterprises in April 2023

- National Institute of Statistics publishes data on turnover in wholesale trade in April 2023