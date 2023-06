PRESIDENCY:

- President Klaus Iohannis participates in the Bucharest 9 Format Summit 9 (B9), in the Slovak Republic

ECONOMY:

- The general strike in education continues

SPORTS:

- Romanian tennis player Cara Mester to make pair with Tereza Valentova to play against Romanian Alexandru Coman and Adriano Djenev, in the second round of the juniors at Roland Garros