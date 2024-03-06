Subscription modal logo Premium

Scheduled events for March 6, 2024

captura video
iohannis

PRESIDENCY:

- President Klaus Iohannis will receive at the Cotroceni presidential palace:

* the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen

* the Luxembourg prime minister, Luc Frieden

* the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola

* the Lithuanian prime minister, Ingrida Simonyte

* the president of the Swiss Confederation, Viola Amherd

* the Irish prime minister, Leo Varadkar

* the president of the Christian-Democratic Union of Germany, Friedrich Merz

* the minister of Foreign Affairs of the Latvian gov't, Krisjanis Karins

* the Croatian prime minister, Andrej Plenkovic

* the Serbian prime minister, Ana Brnabic

SENATE:

- Chairman Nicolae Ciuca will meet the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola

GOVERNMENT:

- Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu will receive:

* the Irish prime minister, Leo Varadkar

* the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola

- Gov't reunion

POLITICS:

- European People's Party Congress (6-7 March, at Romexpo)

* the meeting of the EPP Group in the European Committee of the Regions; press conference held by Manfred Weber, Olgierd Geblewicz, Siegfried Muresan, Emil Boc

* joint press conference of the PNL president, Nicolae Ciuca, and the EPP president, Manfred Weber, at the opening of the Congress

- The president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, participates in a dialogue with young people from Romania regarding their involvement in European democratic life, the future of Europe and the importance of the European elections on June 9, 2024

ECONOMY:

- Turnover in retail trade in January 2024

- Protest by the Romanian National Lottery Union at the Ministry of Finance Hqs.

- Number of registrations of natural and legal persons in January 2024

SOCIAL:

- "Moldova between Romania, Ukraine and Russia (Transnistria)" opinion barometer launch, an event organized by the Mircea Malita Foundation Black Sea University

