Scheduled events for March 6, 2024

PRESIDENCY:
- President Klaus Iohannis will receive at the Cotroceni presidential palace:
* the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen
* the Luxembourg prime minister, Luc Frieden
* the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola
* the Lithuanian prime minister, Ingrida Simonyte
* the president of the Swiss Confederation, Viola Amherd
* the Irish prime minister, Leo Varadkar
* the president of the Christian-Democratic Union of Germany, Friedrich Merz
* the minister of Foreign Affairs of the Latvian gov't, Krisjanis Karins
* the Croatian prime minister, Andrej Plenkovic
* the Serbian prime minister, Ana Brnabic
SENATE:
- Chairman Nicolae Ciuca will meet the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola
GOVERNMENT:
- Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu will receive:
* the Irish prime minister, Leo Varadkar
* the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola
- Gov't reunion
POLITICS:
- European People's Party Congress (6-7 March, at Romexpo)
* the meeting of the EPP Group in the European Committee of the Regions; press conference held by Manfred Weber, Olgierd Geblewicz, Siegfried Muresan, Emil Boc
* joint press conference of the PNL president, Nicolae Ciuca, and the EPP president, Manfred Weber, at the opening of the Congress
- The president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, participates in a dialogue with young people from Romania regarding their involvement in European democratic life, the future of Europe and the importance of the European elections on June 9, 2024
ECONOMY:
- Turnover in retail trade in January 2024
- Protest by the Romanian National Lottery Union at the Ministry of Finance Hqs.
- Number of registrations of natural and legal persons in January 2024
SOCIAL:
- "Moldova between Romania, Ukraine and Russia (Transnistria)" opinion barometer launch, an event organized by the Mircea Malita Foundation Black Sea University