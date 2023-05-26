Scheduled events for May 26

EXECUTIVE:

- The "Financial Guarantee Solutions - Retrospective and Outlook 2023-2024" meeting, joint event organized by the European Association of Guarantee Institutions and the National Credit Guarantee Fund for Small and Medium Enterprises SA-IFN, takes place under the high patronage of the Romanian Government

EDUCATION:

- Urban technology festival "TechExpo", 6th edition (May 26 - 28); the Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitization, Sebastian Burduja, the president of the Commission for Information and Communications Technology in the Chamber of Deputies, Sabin Sarmas, the president of the Authority for the Digitization of Romania, Dragos-Cristian Vlad, and the vice-mayor of the capital city Stelian Bujduveanu participate

CULTURES:

-The International Book Fair Bookfest takes place in Bucharest, with Italy as special guest

ECONOMY:

- The Ministry of Finance organizes an auction for an additional issue of bonds worth 45 million lei

- The general strike in education continues

SPORTS:

- Romanian athletes participate in the European Rowing Championships in Bled (Slovenia, May 25-28)

- Romanian athletes participate in the Under-23 European Fencing Championships in Budapest (May 23-27)