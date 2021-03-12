Seafarers rescued after sinking of cargo ship 'Volgo Balt', brought to port, undergoing medical checkup

The seafarers rescued after the cargo ship 'Volgo Balt 179' sank in the Black Sea were brought, on Friday morning, in the Constanta port passenger berth, several Mobile Emergency Service for Resuscitation and Extrication (SMURD) crews and the County Ambulance Service were present at the site.

The medical staff are checking the crew members' health status.

The representatives of Grup Servicii Petroliere (GSP) announced on Thursday evening that they had stopped the search for the sailor who disappeared in the Black Sea after the sinking of the cargo ship "Volgo Balt 179", while nine of the ten rescued crew members will be transported to the port of Constanta.

Two people died, one is missing and ten were rescued (including a woman), out of a total of 13 crew members (Ukrainian citizens) of the cargo ship "Volgo Balt 179", under the flag of the Comoros Islands, which sank on Thursday , in the Black Sea, more than 70 nautical miles off the Constanta port.

The ten sailors received the necessary care on board the GSP Falcon, the woman was soon evacuated by a GSP helicopter, after her health condition worsened.