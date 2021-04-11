Seaside clubs closed on May 1

Interior Minister Lucian Bode said on Sunday that the young people can get accommodations at the seaside resorts during the May 1st short holiday, but the clubs there will be closed.

"In order to clarify the aspect of if they can travel to the seaside May 1-: at a meeting of the National Emergency Management Committee (CNSU), we passed a regulation for the seaside that mirrors the one for mountain resorts. Accommodation is allowed at all 17 Black Sea, provided that the health protection in place is followed - including capping accommodations at 70 percent full occupancy. As for club parties, for now, their business is restricted and, depending on the 14-day cumulative COVID-19 reporting rate per 1,000 population, we will know the time the curfew starts. On Resurrection night, the clubs are not open. They cannot operate. We want that, step by step, depending on the developments in the COVID-19 epidemic, depending on how the government gradually lifts the restrictions imposed, we can also gradually think that in the near future such parties will be allowed, of course, also in compliance with certain rules. Currently, we do not have a regulation that allows that," Bode told Prima TV private broadcaster.

He explained that it is possible to allow tourists not to wear a mask on the beach, but that should be considered by CNSU."At the moment, the regulations related to the mask are in force. Wearing a mask is mandatory. Of course, before May 1, we will have further discussions inside the National Emergency Management Committee and we may discuss such limiting mask wearing in certain situations, on mountain peaks or at the beach. That is a discussion. You don't eat with a mask on at the restaurant. There are common sense things that can be looked into," Bode said.