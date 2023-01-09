Seasonally adjusted unemployment rate down 5.4 pct in November 2022

Romania's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped slightly, to 5.4%, in November 2022, from 5.5% in October, but youth unemployment is at a significant level, namely 22.9%, according to the data published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The number of the unemployed in the age group 15-74 estimated for November 2022 was 447,700 people, down both compared to the previous month (453,200 people) and compared to November 2021 (450.9 thousand people).

By gender, the unemployment rate in men exceeded that of women by 0.9 percentage points (with unemployment in men at 5.8% and 4.9% in women).

"The high level, of 22.9%, of youth unemployment rate (age group 15-24) continues to draw attention," the INS emphasizes.

Adult unemployment (25-74 years) was estimated at 4.3% for November 2022 (3.9% in women and 4.6% in men). The number of the unemployed aged 25-74 accounted for 74.3% of the total number of unemployed estimated for November 2022.AGERPRES