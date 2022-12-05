Seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in Romania increases to 5.5pct in October 2022

Romania's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 5.5% in October 2022, from 5.4% in September, but youth unemployment is at a significant level, 22.9%, according to data published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

According to INS, male unemployment was 1.4 percentage points higher than female unemployment, told Agerpres.

The estimated unemployment figures for October 2022 (age group 15-74) was 453,200 people, an increase on a monthly basis from 445,600 people, but a slight decrease y-o-y from 454,900 people.

Male unemployment exceeded female unemployment by 1.4 percentage points - 6.1% to 4.7%. A high level of 22.9% youth unemployment (age group 15-24) continues to be worrisome.

Adult unemployment (age group 25-74) was estimated at 4.3% in October 2022 - 3.4% for women and 4.9% for men.

The number of the unemployed in the age group 25-74 made up 72.8% of the total number of the unemployed estimated for October 2022.