Second crew of Romanian firefighters at work to extinguish fire in Penteli area, North Athens regional unit

The second crew of Romanian firefighters, having arrived in Greece these days, participates in the first mission to locate and eliminate the fire that broke out in the vicinity of several houses in the Penteli area, in the North Athens regional unit.

The missions carried out consist in limiting the spread of the fire to the inhabited areas, as well as maintaining a line of protection between the fire front and the unaffected area. The spread of the fire is favored by the temperatures that have remained high in the last days, as well as by the strong intensifications of the wind, the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU) informs on Tuesday.

On July 15, the second crew of 28 firefighters left for Greece to replace the crew that over the last two weeks have helped the Greek authorities to monitor and extinguish wildfires in northern Athens.

According to IGSU, shortly after the specialist module settled, several training sessions and trainings were planned, together with Greek counterparts, to ensure the optimal management of field interventions.

In order to prevent the events that would endanger the life of the communities and to get acquainted with the specifics of the intervention area, at the request of the Greek liaison officer, the 28 Romanian firefighters, with three forest fire trucks, a tanker, a utility vehicle with increased passage, a minibus, two first aid and command trucks carried out monitoring missions in the Attica region, around the Schinia National Park, the cited source states.

"At this moment, our colleagues are intervening in the first mission to locate and eliminate the fire that broke out in the vicinity of several houses in the Penteli area, located in the North Athens regional unit," informs IGSU.

*** Between July 1 and August 1, 2022, an IGSU specialist module participate in extinguishing forest fires under a pilot pre-positioning programme organised by the Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations in order to strengthen Greece's resilience in managing this type of risk. AGERPRES