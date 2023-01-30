Second secondary outbreak of bird flu confirmed in Codlea, Brasov

A second secondary outbreak of bird flu was confirmed on the livestock farm in Codlea, Brasov county, with subtype H5N1, at another turkey farm, Bravcod SRL - F5, on an animal farm in Codlea, also located near the farm where the primary outbreak was diagnosed, informs the National Veterinary Sanitary and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA) on Monday.

On Friday, January 27, ANSVSA announced that the Animal Health and Diagnostic Institute confirmed the presence of the H5N1 bird flu virus in the samples taken from a turkey farm, with a flock of 65,626 heads, from the commercial poultry holding Bravcod SRL - F2, from the livestock farm in Codlea town, Brasov county, and on Saturday a secondary outbreak of avian flu with the H5N1 subtype was confirmed at another turkey farm, Bravcod SRL - F1, located in the immediate vicinity of Farm 2. Also, a new suspicion of the presence of this virus appeared at the turkey farm Bravcod SRL - F5, which belongs to the same economic operator, informs the Veterinary Sanitary and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA), told Agerpres.

The preliminary data of the epidemiological investigation published on Monday show that there is a relationship of causality between the three commercial farms, for they share the same staff, the means of transport for fodder and for the collection of corpses.

Farm Bravcod SRL - F5 has a rafter of 113,407 turkeys.

The outbreaks have been notified to the European Commission and the World Organization of Animal Health (WOAH), the National Institute of Public Health and the National Union of Poultry Breeders in Romania, with a video conference to be also held with the territorial structures for the application of specific control measures.

The representatives of the Romanian Poultry Breeders' Union were summoned to discuss the additional biosecurity measures that will be taken in commercial poultry farms, to prevent the spread of the disease.

At the same time, the neighbouring countries outside the community area (Serbia, Republic of Moldova and Ukraine) were also notified.

All the measures and actions taken by the ANSVSA are aimed at preventing the spread of the virus and, thus, protecting the poultry industry in our country.