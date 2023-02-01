Senate casts vote on composition of new Standing Bureau

The Senate voted on Wednesday the composition of the Standing Bureau for the first ordinary session of this year, told Agerpres.

The members of the Standing Bureau were elected, besides the Senate President (who is elected in the beginning of the legislature or when the parliamentary majority changes), through secret electronic vote.

The senators were in favor for the composition of the Standing Bureau, announced by the group leaders from the Senate's tribune, by secret electronic vote with 103 votes cast in "favor", one against and one abstention.

The parliamentary group of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), with 48 members, has two positions of vice-president of the Senate, namely Robert Cazanciuc and Paul Stanescu, one secretary - Ion Mocioalca and two quaestors - Cristina-Mariana Stocheci and Marius Dunca.

The National Liberal Party (PNL) has 39 senators and is represented in the Standing Bureau by two vice-presidents - Alina Gorghiu, who exercises the President duties, and Sorin Mihai Cimpeanu, and one secretary - Roberta Alma Anastase.

The Save Romania Union (USR) PLUS group, with 22 members has one position of secretary of the Senate - Narcis Mircescu and one quaestor - Sergiu Vlad.

On behalf of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), with 9 members, Laszlo Attila takes one of the four quaestor positions of the Senate.

The Alliance for Romanians' Union (AUR), with 12 senators, is represented in the Standing Bureau by secretary Sorin Lavric.

In agreement with the provisions of article 27 of the Senate Regulation, the distribution of positions in the Standing Bureau is established in the beginning of each ordinary session, through negotiations between the representatives of the parliamentary groups, observing the weight of the number of senators of each group compared to the total number of senators.

Moreover, the parliamentary groups have in the current session the same group leaders as in the previous session: the PSD group - Radu Oprea, the PNL group - Daniel Fenechiu, the USR PLUS group - Radu Mihai Mihail, the AUR group - Claudiu Tarziu and the UDMR group - Leonard Turos.