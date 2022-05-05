Senate Chair Citu welcomes Polish ambassador Lang

Romanian Senate President Florin Citu on Thursday welcomed Polish ambassador in Bucharest Maciej Lang, on a presentation visit, hailing the significant development in the Romanian-Polish relations of late under a bilateral strategic partnership, and underscoring the need to further dialogue between the two countries, as well as coordination at all levels.

Citu reiterated Romania's "firm support" to Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence, as well as to the heroic effort of the Ukrainian authorities and citizens "to repel the aggression of the Russian Federation," which is a "flagrant violation of international law."

Citu is quoted in a Senate press release as underscoring the need to coordinate actions in order to keep up harsh sanctions against the Russian Federation, despite the economic difficulties currently facing the EU member states.

Discussions also focused on the measures taken by Romania and Poland in support of Ukraine refugees and the need for financial support from the European Commission.

Citu and Lang also discussed the process of rebuilding Ukraine, "Ukraine's sovereign right to decide the course of its foreign and security policy" and the need to support Moldova's European path.

Lang handed Citu an invitation to visit Poland in the near future from marshal of the Polish Senate Tomasz Grodzki. AGERPRES