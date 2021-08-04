 
     
Senate Chair Dragu: Measures to stimulate vaccination are much more effective than restrictions

Anca Dragu

Senate Chair Anca Dragu said on Wednesday that vaccination measures are "much better and more effective" than restrictions.

"I believe that stimulus measures are the best, they are much better and much more effective than restrictions, because that is how policy measures work in general," said Dragu when asked about that at the Parliament House.

Dragu said that when you try to impose a measure, the reaction is one of restraint, which is why a permanent call should be made to hold everyone accountable, Agerpres informs.

"The moment you come in with the axe the reaction is one of restraint. We should rather think of stimulus measures and then we should constantly appeal to this responsibility of all, because it is about our life, in the end, and it is good to look at what scientists are saying, what researchers are saying, what science is saying, what doctors are saying, and less at what anti vaxxers are saying," added Dragu.

