Senate, Chamber of Deputies kick off first ordinary session of 2019 on Monday

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
The upper house of the Romanian Parliament, the Senate resumes works on Monday in its first ordinary session of 2019 and fifth of the 2017-2020 legislature.

The Senate's Standing Bureau gathers at 13:00hrs, the parliamentary groups at 14:00hrs, and the first plenary sitting will start at 16:00 hrs sharp.

The lower house of the Romanian Parliament, the Chamber of Deputies is also summoned on Monday afternoon with 16:00hrs sharp in first ordinary session of 2019.

Moreover, the Standing Bureau of the Chamber of Deputies is called for 14:00hrs, same day.

