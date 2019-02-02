Senate, Chamber of Deputies kick off first ordinary session of 2019 on Monday

The upper house of the Romanian Parliament, the Senate resumes works on Monday in its first ordinary session of 2019 and fifth of the 2017-2020 legislature.

The Senate's Standing Bureau gathers at 13:00hrs, the parliamentary groups at 14:00hrs, and the first plenary sitting will start at 16:00 hrs sharp.

The lower house of the Romanian Parliament, the Chamber of Deputies is also summoned on Monday afternoon with 16:00hrs sharp in first ordinary session of 2019.

Moreover, the Standing Bureau of the Chamber of Deputies is called for 14:00hrs, same day.