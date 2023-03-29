Senate clears Law on service pensions

The Senate plenary adopted on Wednesday, by 79 votes "in favour" and 37 "against," the draft law initiated by the Government to amend and supplement certain regulations in the area of service pensions, told Agerpres.

The Government states in the explanatory memorandum that, currently, the legislative acts regulating service pensions "have created a special retirement regime for certain socio-professional categories, derogating from Law No. 263/2010 on the unitary public pension system, such as to create advantages in their favour, in some cases without an objective and reasonable justification, breaching the principle of equal treatment between the insured members of the public pension system."

According to the document, "according to milestone 215, by the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, the necessary steps must be taken for the entry into force of the legislative framework for reducing expenditure on special pensions. Thus, reference is made to a series of categories of entitlements/pensions regulated by individual normative acts of a special nature, enforceable to six categories: diplomatic and consular bodies, parliamentary civil servants, professional civil aviation personnel, prosecutors and judges, specialized auxiliary personnel of the courts and prosecutor's offices, personnel of the Court of Accounts."

Among the amendments proposed by the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Social Democratic Party (PSD) senators and accepted by the committees are the deletion of the text whereby magistrates of the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) benefit from a service pension after a single term of office, the implementation of a 15pct tax for the non-contributory part of service pensions, the option for a single service pension, the removal of five bonuses from militaries' service pensions, the indexation of service pensions to the average annual inflation rate.