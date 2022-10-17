Senate: CSM draft law, adopted

The draft law on the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) was adopted on Monday, as a decision-making body, by the Senate plenary sitting, told Agerpres.

86 votes "for", 37 against and three abstentions were recorded.

According to the document adopted by the Chamber of Deputies on September 20, passed with some amendments by the Senate, the members of the CSM are chosen from among the judges and prosecutors appointed by the President of Romania, with at least seven years of experience as a judge or permanent prosecutor and who were not disciplined in the last three years, with the exception of the situation in which the sanction was canceled.