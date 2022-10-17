 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Senate: CSM draft law, adopted

Senatul Romaniei
Senatul Romaniei

The draft law on the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) was adopted on Monday, as a decision-making body, by the Senate plenary sitting, told Agerpres.

86 votes "for", 37 against and three abstentions were recorded.

According to the document adopted by the Chamber of Deputies on September 20, passed with some amendments by the Senate, the members of the CSM are chosen from among the judges and prosecutors appointed by the President of Romania, with at least seven years of experience as a judge or permanent prosecutor and who were not disciplined in the last three years, with the exception of the situation in which the sanction was canceled.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.