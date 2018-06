The Senate on Monday defeated a simple motion against Economy Minister Danut Andrusca called "Daniel Andrusca - a furniture item in the ministry. Incompetence bankrupts Romania," 70 to 37 and nine abstentions.

In the simple motion, the sponsors of the motion, 35 senators of the opposition National Liberal Party (PNL) and Save Romania Union (USR), requested the resignation of Economy Minister Daunt Andrusca, whose name is misquoted in the title as Daniel Andrusca.