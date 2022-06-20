Senate foyer hosts exhibition of Arges and Muscel region-specific traditional women's blouses

The Romanian traditional women's blouse 'ia' must enter the intangible cultural world heritage - argued the speakers at Monday's opening of the exhibition "The Arges and Muscel Ia" hosted in the foyer of the Senate, expressing hopes that the "Top Sleeve Embroidery Folk Blouse" file submitted to UNESCO by Romania and the Republic of Moldova will be approved.

Senate President Florin Citu declared himself delighted to host the exhibition dedicated to the 'ia' as part of the events that honor the Universal Ia Day (June 24).

Presidential advisor Sergiu Nistor considers that it is only a matter of time until the Romanian 'ia' will be included in the world heritage.

"Here we are in a superb display of motifs bearing testimony to this tradition's richness in spirituality and beauty. It is just a matter of time before the Romanian 'ia' will also formally enrich the world heritage. It is obvious that it connects us with strong ties to the, hopefully, 28th EU member, the Republic of Moldova, as it connects us to the entire world civilization and culture. (...) Many happy returns to the Romanian 'ia'!," said Sergiu Nistor, present at the opening of the exhibition.

Host of the event, Liberal Senator and Senate Vice President Alina Gorghiu stressed that "'ia', a symbol of the Romanian people, reflects the talent and creativity that have always accompanied the artistic endeavor of the women who crafted these items", considering that Ia Day is "an ode to the Romanian woman".

President of the Romanian Cultural Institute Liviu Jicman mentioned that "the Romanian 'ia' is an element of the national and universal cultural heritage and represents an important image resource".

"I am glad to bring before you ICR's perspective on the potential of this heritage element. The Romanian 'ia' has at least three extremely important features, which carry a rich potential as an international promotion and cultural diplomacy instrument: the most famous element of the Romanian folk costume, a powerful country brand, (...) a picture of the ancient history of the Romanian space (...) and a living craft that is fortunately in full swing of revitalization," he said.

Moldovan ambassador in Bucharest Victor Chirila underlined that Romania and the Republic of Moldova's submitting to UNESCO, in 2021, the "Top Sleeve Embroidery Folk Blouse" file is intended to "promote the culture and traditions" of the two countries. "Globalization provides us with new ways to promote our traditions," Chirila said.

Ia Day was also marked at Monday's Senate plenary session, as several senators came dressed in traditional folk shirts.AGERPRES