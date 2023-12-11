Senate passes draft law for ratification of Agreement in field of social security between Romania, U.S.

The Senate passed on Monday unanimously the draft law for the ratification of the Agreement in the field of social security between Romania and the United States of America, signed in Bucharest on March 23, 2023, told Agerpres.

The agreement provides for the principle of equal treatment between persons residing on the territory of one of the signatory states and citizens of the other signatory state in the application of the laws on eligibility for pensions and their payment.

At the same time, the principle of exporting pensions is foreseen, with the exception, as far as Romania is concerned, of special non-contributory cash benefits. Aspects relating to the establishment of the applicable social security legislation are included, namely the legislation on social insurance contributions, social health insurance contributions, the general rules according to which the person who carries out their activity as an employee or self-employed worker on the territory of a signatory state is subject, as regards employment or independent activity, only the laws of that signatory state, regardless of the place where the person has their domicile or the place where the employer's seat is located.

The agreement establishes a series of additional rules for certain categories of employees or self-employed workers, but also rules for calculating pensions, administrative measures and cooperation, including the language of communication, currency of payment, settlement of differences, duration and entry into force.

As to the establishment of pensions, it is also provided for the case where a person does not meet the conditions for acquiring a right to a pension, the totalling of insurance periods, the calculation of pensions based on the "pro rata temporis" principle proportional to the contributions in the national system.

The Senate is the decision-making chamber in the case of this bill.