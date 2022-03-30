Senate President Citu, World Bank Vice President Bjerde discuss pension system reform in Romania

Pension reform, budget deficit, transition to energy and renewable resources, and the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine were some of the topics addressed at a meeting between World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia Anna Bjerde and Senate President Florin Citu. on the last day of the working visit to the United States, which took place March 24 to 30.

"The World Bank Vice President praised Romania for being the first country in the European Union to include the reform of the pension system in the PNRR [National Recovery and Resilience Plan]. Another important issue in the discussion was the budget deficit and resource planning, so that this year's budget is sustainable and inclusive. We have the humanitarian crisis of the refugees from Ukraine for which we need resources and good planning," Citu wrote on Facebook on Wednesday, Agerpres.ro informs.

He stated that he extended an invitation to the President of the World Bank Group, David Malpass, to come to Romania, with the visit due to take place in April.